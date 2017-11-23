See What A Woman Did To Her Younger Sister After Catching Her Pants Down Sleeping With Her Husband

Facebook user Patrick Ipidei claims that the woman in the pictures above, was put in this state because she slept with her sister’s husband. This story isn’t confirmed by us.
If she did this to her sister, wonder what the husband looks like after she must have dealt with him as well. Patrick shared the photos above and wrote:
A woman has been given the shock of her life after she walked in on her younger sister having s*x with her husband.
There was serious drama last Sunday at Komoru, a village in Ilmotiok location of Narok County, Kenya after a woman returned home only to find her husband and her younger sister romping in their matrimonial bed.
According to SDE, the 9am incident occurred after the woman who had gone to look for a labourer to help her weed her maize farm returned earlier than expected.
She said she left home quite early, but found the labourer she was to hire unwell. Thus, she was forced to go back home.
On her return, she found her two children playing outside, with the door to her house partially closed.
What she saw when she walked in her bedroom was her husband with his pants down, having a gland-to-gland combat with her younger sister.
“I screamed for neighbours to come and see for themselves what the two were doing, as I reached out for a cooking stick to attack them,” said the woman, who is the man’s second wife.
In the ensuing confusion, the man slipped away and took off. The crowd that had turned up interrogated the young girl who confessed that her brother-in-law had promised to give her Sh500 token if she performed better than her bigger sister.
“He had been pestering me, saying that I was really gifted and he would do anything to please me,” the girl is reported to have said.
However, the wife took off to her parents’ home where she reported the incident.
Surprisingly enough, the philandering man is reported to have sent emissaries to her father-in-law, seeking forgiveness.
Unluckily for him, the request was turned down as local police were looking for him.
According to area Chief, Joseph Mosonik, who confirmed the incident, it was an unfortunate matter since it is a taboo to take to bed one’s sister-in-law among the Kipsigis community.
The woman says her marriage had been troubled for a while now. A while back, her elder step children had stormed her house and confiscated some of her household goods, claiming that they had a right over any property their father bought in that house.
While at it, they accused her of humiliating their father.
To add insult to injury, the woman’s children have been asking her where their father disappeared to so that they can go and see him.
