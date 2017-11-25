Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Saturday, 25 November 2017
Seyi Law and fellow celebs happily pose with busty ladies at Oritsefemi's wedding
Comedians Seyi Law, MC Shakara and musician,Small Doctor looked very happy as they took selfies with big breasted lady,Roman Goddess and her friend at Oritsefemi and Nabila's wedding today.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
21:22
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment