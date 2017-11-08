Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Wednesday, 8 November 2017
So you think you can dance? Checkout Obasanjo's moves in Ebonyi
Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo showed off his dancing skills in Ebonyi state. He was
flagging off the operation zero hunger at the Ebonyi state Government House.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
01:57
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment