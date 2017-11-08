Wednesday, 8 November 2017

So you think you can dance? Checkout Obasanjo's moves in Ebonyi


Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo showed off his dancing skills in Ebonyi state. He was 
flagging off the operation zero hunger at the Ebonyi state Government House.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new