Stella Damasus reveals she was abused by 2nd husband,Emeka Nzeribe

Actress Stella Damasus who is happily married to movie director and Doris Simeons ex husband, Daniel Ademinokan, has just revealed she was mentally abused by her the man she was with in 2009.
Well, after the death of her first husband Jaiye Aboderin in 2003, she married Nzeribe in 2009
Posting this photo from that period,she wrote.
#TBT to this photoshoot I did in my house in 2009. Isn’t it crazy that what the world sees in this picture is a happy, smiley and confident Stella but up till today, no one knew that just before I came downstairs, I had cried in my bedroom because of 'my man' at the time. I had scars but they weren’t visible. Domestic Violence isn’t always physical, it can be mental and psychological. Verbal abuse can be just as deadly as physical abuse.
