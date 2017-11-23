Thursday, 23 November 2017

This is a total disrespect to our culture - man blast lady who made shorts out of this material

A Facebook user Egunnaya Franklin has called out a lady for sewing short shorts with the ISI AGU material, worn mostly by the Igbos.

He wrote;

"Me, am not in support of this, it is an insult to the Igbo nation, come on, we have traditions for crying out loud, how can a full grown lady sew short with our ISI AGU, and you call it civilization, how many Hausa's and Yoruba's have been civilized to this point, it's a total disrespect to our tradition, I don't support evil"


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new