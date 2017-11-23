This is a total disrespect to our culture - man blast lady who made shorts out of this material

A Facebook user Egunnaya Franklin has called out a lady for sewing short shorts with the ISI AGU material, worn mostly by the Igbos.
"Me, am not in support of this, it is an insult to the Igbo nation, come on, we have traditions for crying out loud, how can a full grown lady sew short with our ISI AGU, and you call it civilization, how many Hausa's and Yoruba's have been civilized to this point, it's a total disrespect to our tradition, I don't support evil"
"Me, am not in support of this, it is an insult to the Igbo nation, come on, we have traditions for crying out loud, how can a full grown lady sew short with our ISI AGU, and you call it civilization, how many Hausa's and Yoruba's have been civilized to this point, it's a total disrespect to our tradition, I don't support evil"
No comments:
Post a Comment