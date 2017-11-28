Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Tuesday, 28 November 2017
Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband Churchill finally agree on one thing
Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband,Churchill's comments were spotted under an Instagram post about not marrying an enemy in the name of a spouse..
They both commented with Amen..
See below.
Lol..They are both funny.
