Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Wednesday, 8 November 2017
Tonto Dikeh and Halima Abubakar wow in new photo
Tonto Dikeh shared this stunning photo with her close friend and actress, Halima Abubakar.
Gorgeous ladies!
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
01:01
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment