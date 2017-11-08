Toyin Lawani ordered my arrest - Bobrisky speaks for the first time

Bobrisky has fianlly spoke up for the first time since he was arrested in Lekki, Lagos yesterday,November 7th, 2017.
Speaking exclusively to LIB , Bobrisky revealed that Toyin Lawani ordered his arrest and accused him of stealing her customers.
Toyin Lawani, had earlier denied involvement in the arrest when earlier contacted.
“please she has nothing to do with that. You people should stop linking her to it”.
Another close associate to Toyin Lawani confirms her claim saying, ‘Toyin won’t stoop so low’.
Bobrisky said the case was reported in Abuja and that he is currently on his way to Abuja
In his words;
Toyin Lawani asked her lawyer to write petitions against me that I worked for her and I’m selling cream to all her customers. Which was a fat lie. I never worked for Toyin. She was my friend. I can’t remember ever working for Toyin or learning how to make cream from her.
Then she also said I threatened her. So we are going to Abuja cos that was where the case was reported. Before she wrote petitions against me, she had already threatened me that she is giving me 7 days to go to the internet and apologize to her which I said no way because she offended me. I think because I refused to apologize, she got the police involved.
Speaking about what transpired at the police station yesterday, Bobrisky said his phones were taken for him and he was told that he needed to wait until morning in order to go to Abuja.
Yesterday at the police station, I was sitting at the counter and I was told I needed to wait until morning to go to Abuja. My phone was taken from me so I couldn’t talk to anyone. I’m trying to get in touch with my lawyer and all the people I know.
