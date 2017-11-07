Wendy Williams' husband spotted again with his mistress of 10 years

Wendy Williams' husband is still seeing his younger mistress as the 46-year-old was spotted with the massage therapist on Monday, even after his TV host wife defended him and said she was 'standing by her guy'.
Kevin Hunter was seen picking up Sharina Hudson, 32, from an office building in Manhattan after a workout in the city before driving back to New Jersey together on Monday afternoon.
The two have been engaged in a 10-year long affair with Hunter moving the younger woman into a $765,000 home in New Jersey and Hudson wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding ring finger.
Williams, 53, declared that she was 'standing by her guy' soon after DailyMailTV revealed the affair in September, but it is unclear if the TV host knows that her husband of 20 years is still seeing Sharina Hudson.
On Tuesday, Williams was seen being dropped off by Hunter at her TV studio in the same red Bentley that Hudson was seen climbing into the day before.
