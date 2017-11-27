Why Ronaldo will never be my friend-Messi reveals

Lionel Messi believes he and Cristiano Ronaldo will never share a close friendship because they do not get to spend enough time together to build the required bond.
The Barcelona and Real Madrid stars have always been pitched against each other .But while Messi claims the alleged enmity is created by the media, he also admits the pair are unlikely to ever consider one another friends,
He told Marca:
'I don't know if we will be. Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other.
'We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that's the only time we speak.
'Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross over very often.
