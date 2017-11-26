Willow Smith says it’s ‘excruciatingly terrible’ to have famous parents
Willow Smith thinks having famous parents and growing up in the spotlight only made her life “terrible.”
“I’m going to be completely and utterly honest, it’s absolutely terrible,” she told Girl Gaze in regards to living out her teenage years in the public eye.
“Growing up and trying to figure out your life … while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible — and the only way to get over it, is to go into it,” she explained.
“You can’t change your face. You can’t change your parents. You can’t change any of those things. So I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression ... When you’re born into it, there are two choices that you have; I’m either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or … no one is going to know where I am … and I’m really going to take myself completely out of the eye of soeciety. There’s really no in-between.”
