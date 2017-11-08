Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Wednesday, 8 November 2017
Yemi Alade flaunts curves in flared pants
The award winning musician looked fabulous in this wide-legged pants with a sheer top...And she switched up her hairstyle.Cool ....
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
00:54
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment