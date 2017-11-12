Yvonne Nelson finally reveals baby bump ,talks her baby daddy and daughter in WOW magazine

Yvonne Nelson has finally confirmed the delivery of her daughter while opening up on her baby daddy.The Ghanaian actress who is gorgeous in a shoot for WOW magazine ,reveals she has always wanted to be a mum since she was 29 and this is a dream come true.
The actress also reveals she was engaged to another man but he wanted her to relocate to London and she couldn't. She says it's funny that she now has a child with a man who hasn't proposed yet.
She however says it's all about who you vibe with.
The actress also reveals she was engaged to another man but he wanted her to relocate to London and she couldn't. She says it's funny that she now has a child with a man who hasn't proposed yet.
She however says it's all about who you vibe with.
No comments:
Post a Comment