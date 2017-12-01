Friday, 1 December 2017

Check out Ludacris' wife Eudoxie's reply to a non-fan who left comment on her post after she showed off her curves




After Eudoxie, the wife of American rapper, Ludacris, flaunted her curves on Instagram, with one of the photos captioned: 'That one time the wind didn’t want to let me be great and blew away my cover-up.'

A fan @pit.mama.85, dropped a cryptic comment by writing:  'Excuses lol. It's okay to show your cakes.'
The Gabonese model, who made sure she did justice to the comment, wrote: @ @pit.mama.85, lol my dear I don't need excuses to show my curves. It's really a choice. When I cover up ya'll accuse me of being pregnant. When I show y'all accuse me of being naked. Live your lives people. Lol.'
