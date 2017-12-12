Drake Posts Photos He Took With Tekno, While Tekno Was Lecturing Him On Music

Popuplar Singer Drake Just took to his instagram account to share the Photo he took with Tekno while tekno was lecturing him and he captioned it ”Take Your Time”
Made Men Music Group frontline act Tekno might just be up to bigger things as it is looking like he is working with Canadian rapper/singer Drake on a new song.
The singer was earlier on spotted partying with Drake at a club which he posted on his Snapchat account.
Drake then shared a photo of Tekno, who is also a producer, working in his studio. He shared the photo on his Insta Story:
Tekno also shared the a photo of the two of them on his Instagram page.
This is the second time Drake will be working with a Nigerian act after he collaborated with Wizkid last year on “One Dance” on his “Views” album as well as featuring on Wizkid’s 2017 hit single “Come Closer“.
No comments:
Post a Comment