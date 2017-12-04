Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 4 December 2017
#ENDSARS: Nigeria OAP to march bare chested to biggest SARS station in Lagos
As a way of seeing to the end of SARS in the country OAP Tyra has opted to walk bare chested to the biggest SARS station in Lagos.
Read her tweets below;
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
01:52
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment