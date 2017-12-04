“I’m at war” – Last Facebook post of upcoming artist who reportedly stabbed himself to death in Enugu

His last status on Facebook was “I’m at war“. Read the friend’s story below…
“I’ve been seeing posts of suicide I never believed it until today, This my close friend just committed suicide,
I’m in pains.
I noticed this suspicious movement early this morning when he said he was not going to church today, we usually go together! All for me to come back home and see him dead with knife on his hand, and blood all over; He stabbed himself and bled to death, his name is Johnny creed, an upcoming artist he even released a song yesterday.”
No comments:
Post a Comment