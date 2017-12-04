Gossip Nigeria Blog .
John Legend cradles Chrissy Teigen's baby bump in beautiful photos
Chrissy Teigen shares beautiful photos in a swimsuit with her husband,John Legend,craddljng her baby bump in one .She simply captioned them 'spot the difference '
