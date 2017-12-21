Meet Sudanese Model Dubbed “Queen Of The Dark” Who Refused $10,000 Offer To Bleach Her Skin (Photos)

Meet Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech who was bullied for her dark skin growing up, but now she’s become an international sensation thanks to her stunning look and teachings about self-love.
The 24-year-old first made headlines back in March after she revealed an Uber driver offered her $10,000 to bleach her skin, insinuating that her complexion was something to be ashamed of. While most would be enraged by this, Gatwech simply laughed it off.
“Why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God [blessed] me with,” she shared on Instagram. “You won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.”
In a post, she shared on Instagram, she said: “We’ve come a long way but we still have a long way to go. My hope is that this post can remind you everyday of why you should be proud of your melanin. Why you should be proud of your heritage regardless of how light or dark your skin is. Stop comparing your skin [to] anyone. Change can only happen once you can truthfully look in the mirror and love that Deep Chocolate, Cinnamon, Mocha, or Caramel complexion.”
No comments:
Post a Comment