MISSING PERSON PLEASE HELP LOCATE HIM

His name is Kaleem Ul Haq Usmani, a Pakistan citizen, who was kidnapped in South west brass on Friday February 22, 2013 in Bayelsa State on Board MT LEO on delivery voyage to Calaber but the vessel was hijacked my sea pirates.
The family believe he is very much alife and may have lost memory due to what he pass through on sea while with his captures.
Any body with useful information on his location or on how to locate him should please contact this blog or the nearest police station, an awesome reward awaits you.
