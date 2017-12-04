Monday, 4 December 2017

Nigerian producers can not afford to pay me - Uti Nwachukwu


Actor and model Uti Nwachukwu, needs little or no introduction in the netertainment industry.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, Uti opened up on why he is hardly seen in movies these days.
In his words;


“I haven’t been in the country, but I am back now. I took a break from acting because it doesn’t pay much and I am not ready for that kind of life. I don’t want to pretend about it; so, I am only focusing on what brings greater remuneration, which is television presenting and hosting of events.


“Acting would just be a hobby because honestly, producers can’t afford to pay what I want to earn. But I will not stay away from movies totally; I will pick only exceptional movies instead of featuring in all the ones I am invited to partake in. I don’t have so much time for little money. I am not here to pretend all is well. I am in the industry to make money; I am not in the industry to play.”

On when he will be getting married, he said;


“I will marry at the right time and marriage is not a competition. Once I find the right person, nothing will prevent me from getting married. I am an adult and my parents are educated. Therefore, they can’t force me to get married,” he added.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new