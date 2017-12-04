Nigerian producers can not afford to pay me - Uti Nwachukwu

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, Uti opened up on why he is hardly seen in movies these days.
In his words;
“I haven’t been in the country, but I am back now. I took a break from acting because it doesn’t pay much and I am not ready for that kind of life. I don’t want to pretend about it; so, I am only focusing on what brings greater remuneration, which is television presenting and hosting of events.
“Acting would just be a hobby because honestly, producers can’t afford to pay what I want to earn. But I will not stay away from movies totally; I will pick only exceptional movies instead of featuring in all the ones I am invited to partake in. I don’t have so much time for little money. I am not here to pretend all is well. I am in the industry to make money; I am not in the industry to play.”
On when he will be getting married, he said;
“I will marry at the right time and marriage is not a competition. Once I find the right person, nothing will prevent me from getting married. I am an adult and my parents are educated. Therefore, they can’t force me to get married,” he added.
