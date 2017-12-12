Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Dog After Being Pregnant For 3-years (Photos)

After a 3-year pregnancy, an Akwa-Ibom woman allegedly gave birth to a puppy in BMGS Bori, Rivers State.
According to eyewitnesses, the woman (pictured above on the bike) went to a church for deliverance, and in the process she gave birth to a dog.
Kukang Joseph # END TIME STORY, HAPPENED LIVE IN BORI TODAY#
I, witnessed live, today at BMGS, Bori main gate. An Akwa Ibom, woman who had been pregnant for 3yrs, came for a church deliverance in a ministry, owned by a young prophet from Akwa Ibom state, gave birth to a live dog.
It occurred that while in warfare prayers, revelation came that the mother in-law, charmed her, and replaced her child with a live dog . That’s the puppet in the pics with the woman on the bike, covered with wrapper.
I, personally advised she should be covered to avoid stigmatization and shame, because the crowd was much to look and took snaps. The dog refused to burn even after several hrs of applying fuel and firewood.
