Photos: Billionaire Nigerian Big Boy In Search Of A Babymama Ready To Give Her N5Million Cash And A N3M Car

A Nigerian-based Big Boy has showed off pictures of himself sleeping in bundles of Naira notes on his Social Media, and has said he’s in search of a lady who’d be his baby mama.
Identified on Facebook as Freeman Obg Owoboy he has said he’s ready to give any lady 5 million naira and a car worth 3 million just to be his baby mama..
He didnt’ stop there, he also said if the said “lucky lady” gives birth to a baby girl, she’d inherit his multi-billion paradise.
He wrote on Facebook thus; “I need a baby mama after everything I will pay her 5 million and a car worth 3 million. If you are lucky enough to give birth to a boy, you will inherit my multimillion paradise home.”
