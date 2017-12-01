Friday, 1 December 2017

Photos: Newlyweds BankyW and Adesua play with cheetahs


Mr and Mrs Wellington are pictured playing with two cheetahs at the Zebula Golf Estate in South Africa,  where they are honeymooning.
More photos below...


