Policeman Who Assaulted Nollywood Actress April Joju Muse Has Been Arrested

Nollywood actress, April Joju Muse, was today assaulted by a Policeman after he scratched her car with a van.
She shared video of the assault on Facebook and it got reactions from some Nigerian celebrities. The officer has now being arrested.
Nigerian singer, Rugged Man just shared a video of Lagos state police commissioner reacting to the incident and wrote;
“At the sit down with the police and concerned youths this morning, I got loads of tags on the Video of an officer assaulting actress April Muse. I immediately told and showed @opetodolapo who was seated beside me and she swung into action. When it was my turn to speak, it was one of the things i spoke about and @aleeygiwa and oga Moshood were shocked and all got on their phones to see the video.
Just an hour after, the Lagos Force PRO of @policenglagos @chikeotigodwin just announced that the officer from Ajiwe police station that assaulted actress April Muse has been arrested.
That April is at the station as we speak.
We all need to do our best to keep exposing such officers wether sars or not.
We all need to play our part in this matter to #ENDSARSBRUTALITY #endpolicebrutality #MakePoliceourfriend”
