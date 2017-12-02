Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Saturday, 2 December 2017
Shocker:Nigerian guy gets the shock of his life when he tried to propose to his girl using the Police
According to Twitter user @kelvinbraide, a Nigerian guy tried to propose to his girlfriend by staging drugs in her car so it would look like an arrest.However, it went horribly wrong.
Continue below.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
00:23
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment