Video: Tonto Dikeh Undergoes Plastic Surgery, Reveals She Has Been Extremely Ashamed Of Her Body

Nollywood actress and mother of one Tonto Dikeh has made a shocking revelation in a trailer for her new reality show, King Tonto.
The beautiful thespian revealed in the promo clip exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV that she was really ashamed of her body. She said;
“My body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of”
See video more photos from the surgery below and some reactions…
Talented Samuel Agu This lady is under spiritual influence, No blame Churchill for leaving her, Her demon is just exactly the type that makes Ghanians n some mumu Nigerians to be dancing one corner.
Daphne Legemah Never allow anyone to bodyshame you, appreciate yourself,be yourself,have your own comfort zone, don’t try to look like others, cos you are who God created you to be
Victoria Harbosedey Michael This is how we lost Stella obasanjo saying obasanjo used her for voodoo,this is another lunatic in disguise of human trailing on d path of death
No comments:
Post a Comment