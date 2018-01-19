''You Are A Mom'' Fans Blast Kim For Posting Naked-Photo Days After Welcoming 3rd Child

Sigh! But it's just about the money tho! Kim Kardashian is famed for shocking with her provocative photos and once famously declared: “Nude selfies until I die.”
But the 37-year old came under fire from fans after posting a steamy naked photo just days after welcoming her third child.
The mum of three can be seen laying on a bed topless - although her breasts have been pixelated.
Kim captioned the shot: “Night Cap.” She also posted a throwback shot of herself sat on a Rolls Royce in underwear.
But it wasn’t long before fans slammed her nude post. One wrote: “Really, this is not right... you are a mother.”
Another said: “Get some clothes on . You are mum.”
And one added: “I’m a Kim k supporter all the way, but wasn’t your baby just born? You have time for this?”
Other fans rushed to Kim’s defence, with one insisting: “love this she is so strong and inspirational.”
Another said: “what's the problem? She's a woman also, not just a mum.”
Lol, drama!!!
Lol, drama!!!
