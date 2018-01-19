Friday, 19 January 2018

''You Are A Mom'' Fans Blast Kim For Posting Naked-Photo Days After Welcoming 3rd Child



 
Sigh! But it's just about the money tho! Kim Kardashian is famed for shocking with her provocative photos and once famously declared: “Nude selfies until I die.”

But the 37-year old came under fire from fans after posting a steamy naked photo just days after welcoming her third child.

The mum of three can be seen laying on a bed topless - although her breasts have been pixelated.

Kim captioned the shot: “Night Cap.” She also posted a throwback shot of herself sat on a Rolls Royce in underwear.

But it wasn’t long before fans slammed her nude post. One wrote: “Really, this is not right... you are a mother.”

Another said: “Get some clothes on . You are mum.”

And one added: “I’m a Kim k supporter all the way, but wasn’t your baby just born? You have time for this?”

Other fans rushed to Kim’s defence, with one insisting: “love this she is so strong and inspirational.”

Another said: “what's the problem? She's a woman also, not just a mum.”

Lol, drama!!!
