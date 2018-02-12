BBNaija Tobi finally speaks on Cee-c embarrassing him during the live show

Big Brother Naija 2018 contestants ,Tobi and Cee-c’s patnership has been controversial from the start .The general perception is he is been played by Cee-c.
Yesterday ,during the live show,when Ebuka asked Cee-C if their union is more than just a partnership,she said no..it’s just friendship .And when asked why Tobi is always begging her,she said ‘he’s just a messy kid’
This afternoon,Tobi finally opened up on that episode .
Speaking to Alex,he Said he was disappointed she said that on live TV.He revealed he has genuine feelings for Cee-C and believes she does the same .
He also revealed he decided to be close to her because he felt they connected and he didn’t want to be known in the house as a player .So he decided to stick to one lady.
Alex told him Cee C probably likes him but is scared of being open about her feelings on live TV.
