Controversy as New Head of House Khloe shows off bare breast again #BBANAIJA

This time around she exposed her bare breast to viewers at the early hours of Monday.
However, there was a twist in the event of her breast exposure as Kbrule who was sleeping on the same bed helped to cover her later with a duvet.
This stirred up arguments on social media as viewers accused Kbrule of touching her breast while others commended him for covering her up.
Here are some comments:
@lorlahh “So khloe nipple was all out while sleeping and kbrule covered it for her and she stood up from sleep and stare at the camera like (what did you jes do) aww man like kbrule sweetest guy ever
@BBNaija2018 “Did you watch from when Kbrule laid on the bed? They first had their own round before leolex. Wow Kbrule smooched and fingered Khleo confirmed, Who saw the duvet come off with her boobs exposed now
@samuelesu “Dis K Brule is just a dickhead. how can you be tryna touch a girl’s breast without her consent? Dnt Kemen her and rubbish your name ooo
@tmili ” Kbrule helped khloe to cover the nipple #BBNaija
@Mrjaym K. Brule want to pull a kemen moment. Okay o
