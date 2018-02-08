Thursday, 8 February 2018

$ex tape of Tottenham and England Footballer Dele Alli leaks (Video)


Sex tape of Tottenham and England Footballer Dele Alli leaks (Video)
A sex tape of  Tottenham and England footballer, Dele Alli has surfaced online.
The short video shows the 21-year-old attacking midfielder born to a Nigerian father and British mother with an unknown woman performing a sex act, while another person in the room films them.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are accusing fans of Liverpool Football club of leaking the sex tape of Alli as a revenge for his diving antics during the Tottenham's Premier League clash against Liverpool, which ended 2 - 2 on Sunday.

Watch the censored video below.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new