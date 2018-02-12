How I got pregnant without having sex -29-year old virgin

Lauren a 29-year old virgin is pregnant with her first child after ignoring doctor and religious family’s advice on finding a sperm donor.
Lauren, who is from a Manitoban community in Canada, is expecting the baby in June and is content with how her life is as she won’t have to date, something she doesn’t like. Lauren has made it known that she is happy and intends to remain a virgin for the rest of her life.
However, it has been revealed that Lauren also suffers from hypopituitarism which is a rare disorder that affects a person’s hormones and is something she has struggled with since she was younger.
“I was born with hypopituitarism, which means my pituitary gland is not formed properly. It doesn’t send the right hormonal messages to the other glands in the body, like the adrenaline gland or the ovaries.”
She continued;
“I got teased for being flat chested or having buck teeth. Kids would latch on to anything that was different. A lot of that teasing has given me social anxiety to this day. My life started improving when I started looking like everyone else.”
“The hardest thing was probably getting pregnant. Initially, my endocrinologist said it won’t happen, that I’ll need to get an egg donor and spend tens of thousands of dollars on IVF. I felt really shut down.”
