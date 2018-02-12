"I fuc*ked your husband in Detriot in 2014" - Lady brags to Annie Idibia on IG

A lady, Akume1234 on IG, is alleging that she had sex with musician, Innocent Idbia aka 2face, a year after he got married to Annie in a lavish destination wedding in Dubai. A claim that could be false.
But anyway, here's what happened... An Instagram account, Nigeriancouplesslaying, shared a before and now photo of 2face with Annie and tagged them with love emojis in the caption. Akume dropped a comment claiming 2face cheats all the time and Annie fired back, saying 'with u I guess'.
Akume didn't deny this, alleging that they indeed had sex in Detroit. See her comment below.
No comments:
Post a Comment