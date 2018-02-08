Thursday, 8 February 2018

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, does not have a middle name...See her birth certificate (photo)


The birth certificate of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, was shared online today and it confirmed that the newborn girl does not have a middle name. Kim kicked off this tradition by making sure that her 3 kids have just one name and Kylie is following suit.
The doctor listed, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, is also not the usual doctor used by the Kardashians at Cedars Sinai, Dr. Paul Crane.
