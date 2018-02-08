Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Thursday, 8 February 2018
Photo: 'What did I miss in Big Brother Naija?' - New mum asks from her hospital bed
Lol.. Apparently, this new mum who just gave birth to a baby boy is a die hard fan of the Big Brothe Naija reality show.
