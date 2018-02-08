Photos: See what Drake did at a Miami supermarket

Drake has been on a money giving spree since he dropped his smash hit, Gods plan. Earlier this week, Drake donated $25,000 to the Miami Senior High School and $50,000 toward the tuition of a student at the University of Miami.He also bought a fan a car in Miami.
Then, on Tuesday, E! News reported that Drake paid for the groceries of all the shoppers who happened to be at Sabor Tropical Supermarket in Miami at around 4 PM that day. Drake reportedly spent $50,000 on other people’s groceries.
A customer by the name of Guille Deza told E!, that Drake “helped people find what they were looking for and encouraged all—to buy everything they want and to fill their carts.”
Many took to social media to thank the rapper.
