Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Thursday, 8 February 2018
Timi Dakolo Pictured With Hollywood Star Cuba Gooding Jr
Singer Timi Dakolo, was all smiles as he took pictures with Hollywood star Cuba Gooding Jr.
The IYAWO MI crooner, took to IG to share the photo captioning it;”SEE WHO I MET @cubagoodingjr ,NICE GUY I MUST SAY #selfie”
Nice!
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
22:06
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment