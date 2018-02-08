Thursday, 8 February 2018

Timi Dakolo Pictured With Hollywood Star Cuba Gooding Jr


Singer Timi Dakolo, was all smiles as he took pictures with Hollywood star Cuba Gooding Jr.
The IYAWO MI crooner, took to IG to share the photo captioning it;”SEE WHO I MET @cubagoodingjr ,NICE GUY I MUST SAY #selfie”
Nice!
