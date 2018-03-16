IG user proves Daddy Freeze’s point about Samklef as an IG user calls the producer out on his bad grammar

people just will not rest as it seems everyone wants a piece of Samklef’s flesh.
Following the producers spat with media personality Daddy Freeze on IG a few days back, with a continuation to the drama some hours ago by Freeze himself, Samklef is now getting heat from his own followers.
Recall daddy Freeze had called Samklef out on his bad grammar advising that he ensures his son gets better education so as not to end up like him. Well, Samklef tried to clapback but it bounced back on him.
The Konvict Music act shared a post which read thus;
‘When you argue with a fool, people from a distance ca tell who is who’
This post got a follower to point out the ace music producer’s error. He wrote;
spiffystellaShould be CAN’T because a sane person shouldn’t be arguing with a fool in the first place.
m3ydusahI’m not sure any wise man should even argue with a fool I the first place…there is nothing to prove…why do you think silence is the best answer…
Thoughts anyone?
