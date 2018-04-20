Arsène Wenger has finally agreed to quit London club Arsenal at the end of this season after years of uncertainty.
The Frenchman will depart the club a year ahead of the expiration of the two year contract he signed last year despite many calling for his sack.
With the club’s performance in the Premier League becoming increasingly disappointing, this season marked the first time in 20 years that they failed to qualify for the Champions League. Despite having one less competition to worry about they are currently sixth in the Premier League and look certain not to achieve a top four finish, hanging their only hopes on winning the Europa League.
He won three Premier League titles and also three times Premier League Manager of the Year.
Reuters
“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years,” Wenger said. “I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.Wenger played supervised 1228 games and won 704 in his 22-year-reign as Arsenal’s manager, winning seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.
“To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club.”
