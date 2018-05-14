Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 14 May 2018
Davido celebrates his first love
Davido took to socialmedia to celebrate his first love and everything,daughter Imade who turned three today.The proud dad of two girls wrote
Happy Birthday My first ! My Love ! My everything
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
07:37
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment