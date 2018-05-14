Monday, 14 May 2018

Meghan Markle’s dad deeply embarrassed over staged paparazzi photos

Thomas Markle (top) will still walk his daughter down the aisle on Saturday – despite revelations that he posed for pictures taken by a pararazzi photographer .
His son, Thomas Jr, has said his father plans to apologise to Meghan for staging photos that then sold for £100,000 – a stunt which has left him and his family ‘deeply embarrassed’.



Last night Kensington Palace was silent about claims that Miss Markle’s father had secretly collaborated to stage a series of ‘faked’ photographs in the run-up to the royal wedding.
Thomas Jr jumped to his father’s defence saying that the family have been under intense pressure since the royal couple’s engagement.
