2 church guards arrested for stealing pastor’s daughter’s pants

Two suspects have been arrested by Police for allegedly stealing pastor’s daughter’s pants at the Mission House of an orthodox church in Akure, Ondo State.
The suspects, Samuel Linus and Adekunke Ogundana, who were security guards posted to the church, were said to have stolen the pants the lady spread overnight.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who paraded the suspects, said Linus and Ogundana were working with a security outfit and were asked to guard the church on Arakale Road on Sunday.
Joseph said a lady spread her undies in the presence of the two guards on the premises of the church in the evening of Sunday but could not find them when she woke up the next morning.
He said:
“She washed her undies and spread it and the next day, she did not see the undies there. The guards were the ones that supposed to guard the place. They are the prime suspects.”
The two security guards denied the allegation but they were handed over to the police by the clergy. One of the suspects, Ogundana, claimed that he was sick throughout the night battling with ulcer.
But the other suspect, Linus, said there was no strange movement in the church premises and the vicarage in the night.
“The only strange thing I noticed during the night was the barking of the dog.
I moved to the place but there was no strange movement. I was surprised when I was called about the development because I have no business with pants or underwear,” Linus said.
Femi Joseph, Police Public Relations Officer, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter. Joseph added that the two suspects would remain in police custody
No comments:
Post a Comment