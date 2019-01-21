2017 BBNaija housemate Bisola is a year older today and has released stunning new images to celebrate her 33rd birthday.
The mom of one penned a short message alongside the photos writing;
‘I am Grateful for my friends and my family. I am Grateful for the gift God has given me. I am Grateful for life’.
