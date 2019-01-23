Actress and Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Ennada Goes Celibate

As part of her New Year resolution, former Big Brother Naija housemate and Nollywood actress, Ifu Ennada, has said there is no sex or kissing in 2019, for her.
The BBN 2018 star disclosed she will be taking part in a new challenge dubbed ‘No Intimacy Challenge’.
This means the actress will neither kiss nor engage in sexual intercourse during the one year period.
“Aside growing my personal and corporate brand,” Miss Ennada told Inside Nollywood, “I plan starting up a No Intimacy Challenge. This means there would be no form of Intimacy in 2019, not even kissing.
“I need to stay focused to be all I can be this year. So, help me God,” she prayed.”
Also speaking about the man of her dreams, the Abia State script interpreter, said
“I like a man who gets me. I like a strong man, someone who inspires me to be better and supports me (not with money) to achieve my dreams.
“I like a man who has a strong personality. I don’t want a man with low self-esteem. I almost got involved with someone last year, but he’s very insecure. I don’t want to be with a weak man, because I am an Alpha-female. I like someone who cares about humanity, who has a beautiful soul.”
No comments:
Post a Comment