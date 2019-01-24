Imo woman allegedly poisoned for marrying against family wish

It was revealed that all that was done to prevent the couple from getting married, didn’t work as they tied the knot few years later after she conceived for him.
The deceased’s brother narrated that a week after their wedding, his sister was brought back home after being poisoned. She later died a week after.
Anambra people have this hatred for Imo women. Sometime I read a heartbreaking story concerning a marriage between an Anambra man and Imo girl,marriage only lasted for two months which the ended up throwing her properties out for her because the man’s family never liked the girl.now this.
You can only see peace in a marriage between an IMO state man and Anambra lady not the other way round. Please ladies give me your attention.
Any relationship that your boyfriend’s/fiancé parents doesn’t approve of and you’ve done your best to make them love you yet they refuse. Sweetheart, please in the name of God Almighty,run for your dear life. Your life is worth more than that. Take a very good look at these pictures here, that was my sister though she’s gone(Dead).
Well, some years back my big sis met this guy and they fell in love,they dated for over 7 solid years,but his parents were against their Union. The mother,father and his elder sister in particular hated her with passion. Despite the fact that she loves, respects and showers them with gifts.
His father’s reason (according to his son) was that, he can’t marry an Imo lady an educated one at that. His mother’s reason was that she wanted a very light skinned lady for her son. While his sister’s reason was that she was too pretty to make a good wife for her brother (stating that pretty ladies cheat)..
We tried all we could to separate them including involving the police, but all to no avail, he vowed that he’d rather die than break up with her and so did my sister. Meanwhile, while they were still dating, sometimes his parents come to my sister’s abode and beat her up warning her to stay away from their son. And she kept it all away from us(Her family).
The traditional marriage was held on the 20th Feb 2012 in my hometown. She followed her in-laws home that same day(As tradition demands). About a week with them in their home in Oba Anambra state,they brought her home very sick.
A week later she passed on in Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto state(UDUTH). After the doctors discovered she had food poisoning which was meant to kill her slowly. She died right in my arms in the hospital,after vomiting so much blood.
About three years later,his parents got him another woman from their home town who unfortunately has now become a torn in their flesh. And also maltreats my little nephew so much that it always makes me cry. Not only that, She also engages her so called in-laws in physical combat,and recently her father in-law passed on mysteriously.
So my dear,there’s more to marriage than just you and your spouse. The both families have to appreciate,love and give their consent otherwise you might not find peace in that home, that’s if you don’t end up loosing your precious life along the line. Like my sis.
Nobody is worth dying for all in the name of love. Cus the moment you’re gone they’ll move on with their lives. Be wise my sister.
Now my sister & bestie is gone to return no more all in the name of Love.
