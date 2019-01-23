Wednesday, 23 January 2019

Naomi Campbell Goes Brale$$, flashes her nipple$ on the runway at Valentino's PFW show (18+)


Supermodel, Naomi Campbell goes braless, flashes her nipples in a sheer dress on the runway at Valentino
British supermodel, Naomi Campbell commanded attention as she stormed the runway at Valentino's SS19 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday evening.
The 48-year-old went bra-less and flashed her nip-ples in an elaborate sheer dress complete with balloon sleeves and a dramatic ruffled skirt.
See the photos below.


