Wednesday, 23 January 2019
Naomi Campbell Goes Brale$$, flashes her nipple$ on the runway at Valentino's PFW show (18+)
British supermodel, Naomi Campbell commanded attention as she stormed the runway at Valentino's SS19 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday evening.
The 48-year-old went bra-less and flashed her nip-ples in an elaborate
sheer dress complete with balloon sleeves and a dramatic ruffled skirt.
See the photos below.
