Nigerian International Mikel Obi joins Middlesbrough

Boro completed the signing of the 31-year-old Nigerian international midfielder and Captain.
The former Chelsea midfielder who became a free agent in November after a two-year spell with Tianjin Teda in China passed his medical with Tony Pulis’ side without a hitch after agreeing on personal terms.
The Nigerian international midfielder was back at Rockliffe this morning to finalise a short term switch.
Mikel who won both the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea told the club’s website:
‘For me, it’s looking at the project.
‘I spoke to a few clubs and I also spoke to Tony [Pulis], had a good chat with him. ‘He’s told me where he wants to go with it and it definitely fits with what I want to do.
‘The club wants to get promoted so hopefully, I’m here to help in any way I can. ‘It’s a family club and this is what I want. I like stability and this is why I was at Chelsea for a very long time.’
