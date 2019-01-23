Wednesday, 23 January 2019

Rapper, Drake Shares Ripped Physique In Shirtless Selfie


That is one ripped rapper right there!!! Drake showed off an impressive physique via mirror selfie on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying a getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Bahamas.

He shared the shirtless shot with his 51.7million Instagram followers, captioning it with some 'sun's out' emojis.

Wearing nothing but a colorful pair of swim shorts, the Canadian heartthrob flaunted his tattooed and very toned torso, as he admired the frame on his phone.
