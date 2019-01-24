Tonto Dikeh's Dare Blackmailer Who threaten to release her Nud photos.

They sent a message to the actress trying to blackmail her and threatening to release the nudes this weekend.
But the actress was unfazed and begged them to release it fast. She however warned that she will kill them and damn the consequences if they release a photoshopped image of her.
Sharing the blackmailers' threat , Tonto wrote:
THESE ONES ARE STILL LEARNING,
IF I GIVE YOU GUYS A DIRTY SLAP YOU WILL RELEASE MY NUDES TODAY..
How dare you have my nudes and decide to release it at weekend,Do you know how much I have spent on my body so far..
Don’t play with me ,RELEASE THE SHIT LETS MAKE MONEY..
I WANNA BLOW SO DONT LET ME DROP IT BEFORE YOU LAD!!
#securingthebag2019
#PS:- if you release a photo shopped picture of me,I WILL SHOOT YOU IN THE HEAD AND GO TO JAIL,I will hunt you down and do really bad things to everyone you Love..
DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME @nigerianpolice
