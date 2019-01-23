Wonderful: Woman withdraws rape case after falling in love with rapist

A 22-year-old woman has withdrawn a two counts of rape case, claiming she is now in love with the man who forced himself on her.
The woman identified as Talent Zvenyika, from Featherstone in Zimbabwe, shocked many after she asked for the withdrawal of the charge against William Chiocha who allegedly raped her on two occasions in 2018.
38-year-old William Chiocha, was set free after Magistrate Fadzai Mutombeni withdrew the case after the plea.
Zvenyika claimed that after the rape incidences, she had fallen in love with the alleged rapist as they had enjoyed consensual sex on several other occasions and they had asked each other for forgiveness.
It was the State’s case that the accused raped the complainant twice on different occasions during her husband’s absence.
“I am not the one who reported the case to the police. Although I did not consent on the first and second times, we later on indulged in consensual sex on several other instances after we asked each other for forgiveness for previous cases. We are now in love and therefore the case can be withdrawn,” Zvenyika told the court.
